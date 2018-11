Trump rallies for embattled US senator in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump stumped in Mississippi on Monday for a Republican Senate appointee who wants voters to focus on her unwavering support for him, and not the racial questions that have made Tuesday’s runoff election a much closer contest than anyone expected.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has made the Trump rallies a highlight of her runoff campaign against Democrat Mike Espy, and the president thanked her on Twitter for voting for “our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time.”

But race has become a dominant issue as Hyde-Smith faces Espy, a former congressman and U.S. agriculture secretary who would become Mississippi’s first black senator since Reconstruction.

Hyde-Smith has drawn fire for a photo showing her wearing a replica hat of a Confederate soldier, and a video showing her praising a supporter by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings and violence against people who sought voting rights for black citizens. About 38 percent of the state’s residents are black, and Espy is trying to boost their turnout and pick up support from white voters who are uneasy with Trump or the racially tinged stories about Hyde-Smith.

Authorities discovered seven nooses and six handwritten signs on Capitol grounds Monday morning. It was not immediately known who put the nooses up.

The signs referred to the state’s history of lynchings and the Senate race, according to photos the state Department of Public Safety posted to social media. One sign said Mississippi needs a senator “who respects the lives of lynch victims.”

Tuesday’s runoff winner will serve the final two years of a term started by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned in April amid health concerns.

It’s the last U.S. Senate race to be decided in 2018 and will determine whether Republicans pad their slim majority.

Trump praised Hyde-Smith on Monday as he departed the White House. He said she misspoke when she made her comments about a public hanging and the remarks were “taken a certain way but she certainly didn’t mean it.”

Hyde-Smith’s support of Trump is unmistakable. She used both her opening and closing statements of the only debate of the runoff campaign to promote Monday’s presidential rallies, citing the online address to get tickets. Even on trade and tariffs, where Trump’s decisions could hurt Mississippi farmers, Hyde-Smith praised the president.

“I have met with the president, and I proudly support him in negotiating these trades,” she said. “All the Mississippi farmers want is a fair deal, and I’m excited that the president has stepped up to renegotiate these deals.”

Hyde-Smith and Trump were appearing together at a late Monday afternoon event in the northeastern city of Tupelo, best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley. Then, they were to fly to the Gulf Coast for a larger evening rally in Biloxi.

During a last-minute campaign stop in suburban Ridgeland on Monday, Espy said he was running his own race and wouldn’t be thrown off by Trump’s appearance. He has emphasized that he’s a moderate seeking the votes of everyone and willing to work across party lines. On Monday, he noted that he had crossed the “party chasm” to endorse the re-election of Republican Gov. Haley Barbour in Mississippi in 2007.

“Mississippi first means I value Mississippi over everything else — over party, over persons, over everybody. I am an independent person and I will be an independent senator,” he said.

Democrats also have used some star power. Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Espy, and three Democrats who could run for president in 2020 — Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick — have been to Mississippi to campaign for the former congressman who served as agriculture secretary in 1993 and 1994 under Democratic President Bill Clinton.

For Espy, turnout is key. He has to close the gap in a state where Trump received 58 percent in 2016. Mississippi hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982.

“I know I can’t win only with black votes,” Espy said Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland. “That’s never been where we are. We’ve got to get votes from everybody. I tell everyone. I need Republicans, I need independents, I need those who have never voted before to come out tomorrow and vote for me.”

About a third of Mississippi voters were African-American in the four-way race on Election Day, and Espy won support from about 80 percent of them, compared to about 20 percent from white voters, according to VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the electorate conducted by The Associated Press.

Espy hasn’t hammered Hyde-Smith on Trump at every turn. His campaign has focused more on issues such as social justice, health care and raising wages.

Espy also has carefully picked his time to talk about race. He does remind voters that while Hyde-Smith attended a white private school founded after court-ordered desegregation of public schools, he and his twin sister were being called racial slurs while integrating Yazoo City High School in 1969.

Hyde-Smith has apologized to “anyone that was offended” by the hanging comment, saying she meant no ill will. She and her campaign have refused to talk about the Confederate hat and have called the school issue a personal attack on her family meant to draw attention away from issues.

Walmart asked Hyde-Smith to return a $2,000 campaign contribution because of the hanging remark.

____

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics . Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .