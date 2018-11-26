Extremists kill Islamic leader and 10 followers in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says a prominent Islamic leader and at least 10 of his followers have been killed by extremists in an attack in Somalia’s northern city of Galkayo.

Ahmed Awale, a police officer in Galkayo, confirmed that early Monday the gunmen stormed the preacher’s residence, which is also a Sufi Islamic shrine, and opened fire. He said at least 10 others were injured.

He confirmed that two blasts thought to be caused by suicide bombers were heard before gunmen attacked the building. Awale said that security forces battled and killed most of the attackers.

Somalia’s extremist rebels, al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for the attack.