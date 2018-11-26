Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Release ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’

Now we’re past Thanksgiving and all the stuffing, it’s really starting to feel like Christmas, isn’t it? This video is sure to solidify that, as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani team up for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Full of holiday cheer, they dress up in formal wear, dance with elves, make snowmen, sit down to a turkey dinner, have a food fight, and then he catches her cuddling on the couch with Santa.

