Monday, November 26, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EST

GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

Union clings to GM plant in area where Trump promised jobs

Trump rallies Hyde-Smith voters as Espy pushes turnout

Trump strongly defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey

Zinke says Northern California fire costs likely in billions

Witness: ‘El Chapo’ paid massive bribes to top Mexican cop

US charges Honduran president’s brother with drug conspiracy

Couple, sons to be arraigned in Ohio family slayings of 8

Gene-edited baby claim by Chinese scientist sparks outrage

