AP source: McCann returns to Braves for $2M, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that catcher Brian McCann has agreed to return to the Atlanta Braves for a $2 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement had not yet been announced.

McCann, who turns 35 in February, is from Duluth, Georgia, and was a seven-time All-Star with the Braves from 2005-13. He left to sign an $85 million, five-year contract with the New York Yankees and was traded to Houston after the 2016 season following the emergence of Gary Sanchez.

McCann helped the Astros win their first World Series title in 2017. He hit .212 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 63 games this year, missing 53 games because of arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July.

