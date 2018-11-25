Texas Tech fires former QB Kingsbury after 6 years as coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury has been fired at Texas Tech after the former record-setting Red Raiders quarterback had a losing overall record in his six seasons as their head coach.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move in a news release Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season with a 35-24 loss to Baylor when they had a chance to get bowl eligible. That was their fifth straight loss after a 5-2 start this year.

Kingsbury finished with a 35-40 record. The Red Raiders were 19-35 in the Big 12 games during that span.

The Red Raiders started 7-0 in Kingsbury’s debut in 2013. They finished 8-5, capped by a win over Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, for what ended up being his best season.

