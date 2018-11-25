Talk of the Town – Clayton Century Foundation and Stray Rescue of St. Louis



The Clayton Century Foundation (CCF) is an independent 501(c)(3) that provides a first-time civic mechanism for raising private funds for projects that are consistent with the City’s Mission and Master Plan. Contributions to this non-profit entity are tax deductible and privately managed. Priorities are defined by working with residential and corporate citizens, consulting with City staff, referencing citizen surveys, and collaborating with volunteer community Boards and Commissions. CCF encourages the engagement and involvement of people from around the area.

Since 1998, the mission of Stray Rescue of St. Louis is to lead the way toward making St. Louis a compassionate city where every companion animal knows health, comfort, and affection, and no stray is euthanized merely because he or she has been abandoned, abused, or neglected. Stray Rescue is out on the streets daily taking a progressive, proactive approach to establishing a permanent resolution to the stray companion animal problem through dedicated rescue efforts, sheltering, community outreach programs, education, collaborations and the encouragement of responsible pet guardianship. Stray Rescue of St. Louis is the largest no-kill organization in the city of St. Louis and surrounding area. Virtually all of the pets we save have been abused and neglected. They’ve been dumped on highways or remote country roads. Abandoned in public parks, empty houses and dark alleys. Rescued from the torment of being bait dogs or prize fighters in dog fighting rings. We even save dogs left chained behind buildings and locked in houses after their owners had moved away.

