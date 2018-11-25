AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.

