Warriors’ Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry is expected to resume practicing next week with a strong chance he would return to game action during an upcoming five-game road trip as he works back from a strained left groin.

The Golden State star was re-examined Saturday after making significant progress in recent days. He did some scrimmaging work at the practice facility, and coach Steve Kerr said there were no lingering physical issues from a car accident Friday in which Curry was unharmed.

Curry missed his ninth straight game Saturday against Sacramento and also was set to be sidelined for Monday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic to conclude a four-game homestand. The 30-year-old two-time MVP, who played in just 51 regular-season games last season and missed the opening round of the playoffs, was injured Nov. 8 against Milwaukee trying to contest a shot by Eric Bledsoe in transition.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports