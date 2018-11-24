Mowinckel leads after 1st GS run in Vermont; Shiffrin 6th

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway is leading after the first run of a World Cup giant slalom, with Mikaela Shiffrin 0.67 seconds behind as the American competes before a home crowd.

Racing seventh, Mowinckel gained speed in the middle of the course and finished in 53.71 seconds Saturday. She is 0.37 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone of Italy heading into the final run. Shiffrin fell during a morning training run but was able to race. The reigning Olympic GS champion from Colorado sits in sixth place.

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany is the defending GS champion at Killington and remains within striking distance, trailing Mowinckel by 0.53 seconds.

Mowinckel’s lone World Cup win was last March — a giant slalom in Germany.