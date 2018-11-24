Sunday, November 25, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:55 a.m. EST
2018-11-24
Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs
No. 3 Notre Dame rolls to 12-0 season, beats rival USC 24-17
Buckeye blitz: No. 10 Ohio State blows out No. 4 Michigan
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race away from Auburn, 52-21
No. 2 Clemson goes 12-0 with 56-35 win over Gamecocks
Georgia routs Ga Tech 45-21, Alabama up next for SEC title
Laine scores 5 goals, lifts Winnipeg past St. Louis 8-4
Warriors’ Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip
Turner’s B/R Live among providers offering match refunds
Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked