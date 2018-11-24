Sunday, November 25, 2018
AP Top News at 2:35 a.m. EST
2018-11-24
Incoming Mexico gov’t: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
Protesters march after death of man who wasn’t mall shooter
Indian police map area of island where US man was killed
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Taiwan ruling party suffers major defeat in local elections
EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead
‘Don’t Look Now’ director Nicolas Roeg dies at 90
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Syria state TV: 50 injured in rebel poison gas attack
New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars