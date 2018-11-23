Associate of Roger Stone in plea talks with Mueller

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A conservative writer and associate of Trump confidant Roger Stone says he is in plea talks with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Jerome Corsi told The Associated Press on Friday that he has been negotiating a potential plea but declined to comment further.

He said on a YouTube show last week that he expected to be charged with lying to federal investigators.

Mueller’s team questioned Corsi as part of an investigation into Stone’s connections with WikiLeaks. American intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia was the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election that damaged Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The Washington Post first reported on Corsi’s plea negotiations.