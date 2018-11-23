Open
AP Top International News at 12:40 a.m. EST

AP Top International News at 12:40 a.m. EST

Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar

Taiwan votes in local elections amid pressure from China

Koreas gain UN sanctions exemption for joint rail survey

American on deadly trip to Indian island: ‘God sheltered me’

4 killed in brazen attack at Chinese consulate in Pakistan

Afghan official says death toll in mosque blast climbs to 27

Saudi crown prince on 1st trip abroad since Khashoggi killed

5-Star leader Di Maio cancels campaign stop in Corleone

UAE to consider ‘clemency’ in case of convicted Briton

Pakistan arrests top leader of Islamist party in Lahore

