American on deadly trip to Indian island: ‘God sheltered me’

NEW DELHI (AP) — The young American who was killed when he tried to bring Christianity to a remote Indian island that has long resisted the outside world believed God was helping him dodge authorities.

John Allen Chau wrote in his notes that “God sheltered me and camouflaged me against the coast guard and the navy.” Days later, Chau was killed on North Sentinel Island, which is monitored by Indian ships to ensure outsiders don’t intrude.

Police say Chau knew the Sentinelese resisted all contact by outsiders, firing arrows and spears at passing helicopters and killing fishermen who drift onto their shoreline. His notes were reported Thursday in Indian newspapers and confirmed by police.

Police are trying to figure how to recover Chau’s body, since even Indian officials have no contact with the islanders.