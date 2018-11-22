Parliament committee find security services problems

LONDON (AP) — A major British parliamentary report has found that security services shortcomings led to missed opportunities to possibly prevent last year’s lethal extremist attack at Manchester Arena.

The Intelligence and Security Committee said Thursday that there were problems with the handling of the case of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in May, 2017.

Chairman Dominic Grieve said “there were a number of failures” in the way Abedi’s case was managed after he first came to the attention of the security services in 2010.

He said it is “impossible to say” whether proper handling would have prevented the attack but that “potential opportunities to prevent it were missed.”

Abedi was briefly investigated by the MI5 domestic security service in 2014.