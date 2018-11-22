In Mexico’s border city, Haitians hailed as success story

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican border city of Tijuana welcomed thousands of Haitians to pursue a scaled-down American dream south of the border after the U.S. closed its doors on them more than two years ago.

But it has not shown the same tolerance so far toward thousands of Central Americans.

Many have been the subject of official complaints and anti-caravan protests even though most of the people in this city are migrants or the offspring of migrants.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has made a point of saying the city is not happy with the caravan members who began arriving last week, and he compared them unfavorably with roughly 3,000 Haitians.

In an interview posted on the city’s Facebook page, he said: “The Haitians arrived with their papers, with a clear vision.”