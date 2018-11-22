Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery

NEW DELHI (AP) — For thousands of years, the people of North Sentinel Island have been isolated from the rest of the world.

They use spears and bows and arrows to hunt the animals that roam their small heavily forested island, and gather plants to eat and to fashion into homes. Their closest neighbors live more than 30 miles away. They attack anyone who comes through the surf and onto their beaches.

While India has forbidden visits to North Sentinel for decades, a young American, John Allen Chau, was killed by islanders last week after paying fishermen to take him to the island.

Scholars say North Sentinelese islanders probably migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago. But most details of their lives remain completely unknown, from what language they speak to how many survive.