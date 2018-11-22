Open
China state media: Children hurt by vehicle outside school

China state media: Children hurt by vehicle outside school

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report multiple children were injured when a car plowed into them outside a primary school in a northeastern city.

State broadcaster CCTV says the vehicle’s driver was taken into custody after the crash around noon on Thursday in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province.

Several children had been hospitalized and the numbers of injured were still being tabulated. The cause was under investigation, although China has seen a number of recent deliberate vehicle attacks.

