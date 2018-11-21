Open
Close
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Bedazzled pigeon found in Peoria reunited with owners

Bedazzled pigeon found in Peoria reunited with owners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A pigeon that had flown the coop with only its bedazzled vest is nesting back home in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic reports Marlette Fernando and her husband were reunited Tuesday with their pet pigeon Olive.

The bird was brought to the Fallen Feathers bird rescue center in Peoria more than a week ago.

Center director Jody Kieran says she knew the pigeon had to be someone’s feathered friend when she saw the rhinestone-studded vest.

The organization posted a picture of the bird and the vest on Facebook.

Fernando says a friend saw the post. She says Olive went missing from their home Nov. 7.

Fallen Feathers had planned to put the bird up for adoption if nobody came forward after one month.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC