AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EST

Wednesday, November 21, 2018
The Latest: Trump, Roberts clash over judiciary independence

Roberts, Trump spar in extraordinary scrap over judges

GOP exploring reasons for gender disparity in new Congress

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Mattis says he has extra authority to use military on border

Facing criticism, Trump says he’ll visit troops in war zone

Pelosi detractor now says he’ll back her for House speaker

Former Librarian of Congress James Billington dead at 89

Trump kicks off Thanksgiving break golfing with Nicklaus

Right-leaning nonprofit paid Whitaker more than $1.2 million

