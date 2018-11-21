American believed killed by isolated tribe on Indian island

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say an American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows.

Police officer Vijay Singh says seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American’s visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.

The Sentinelese people live on a small forested island and are known to resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Indian media reports said the American was on an adventure trip to the islands and his body was found by the fishermen.