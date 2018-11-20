Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defying calls from U.S. lawmakers to punish the Saudi crown prince for the slaying of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump made clear Tuesday that the benefits of good relations with the kingdom outweigh the possibility that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says it’s a sign of weakness not to stand up to Saudi Arabia.

Republican Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator who is close to Trump, also disagreed with the president, saying America must not lose its “moral voice” on the international stage.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the crown prince must have at least known about the plot to kill Khashoggi.