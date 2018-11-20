Open
Mistrial declared in case of slain NYC jogger Karina Vetrano

Mistrial declared in case of slain NYC jogger Karina Vetrano

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing a New York City woman who was sexually attacked while jogging near her family’s home has ended in a hung jury.

A judge late Tuesday granted a mistrial after the jury said it was split after just a day and a half of deliberations.

Chanel (shuh-NEHL’) Lewis is accused of killing Karina Vetrano as she ran on a park trail in Howard Beach, Queens, in August 2016. Prosecutors say Vetrano had been sexually abused and strangled. Her father discovered the body.

Prosecutors described Lewis as a loner who took out his anger and sexual frustration on the 30-year-old victim.

The defense claimed the crime scene had been corrupted and that DNA evidence was suspect.

Prosecutors say they will move to retry Lewis.

