LISTEN: Chris Janson Releases His First Ever Christmas Song

Who doesn’t love a good Christmas song? I imagine that’s what Chris Janson was thinking when he hit the piano and wrote his first ever song like this. It’s titled “It Is Christmas” and it comes with a three-minute music video featuring his family, including his wife, Kelly, and their four children as they celebrate the holiday.

“We’re making memories we never gonna forget / I wish every day would feel just like this,” Chris sings at the song’s close.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year, and it’s very dear to my heart,” Chris says in a statement. “To know me is to know that I love being around family and close friends, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here.”

