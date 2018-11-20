Fudge once vouched for man now suspected in fatal stabbing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio is walking back her past support for a man who is now a suspect in the death of his ex-wife.

Fudge was among several officials who wrote letters in 2015 supporting former judge Lance Mason. He was then facing sentencing for beating Aisha Fraser Mason so badly that her face required reconstructive surgery.

Aisha Fraser Mason was fatally stabbed Saturday. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Lance Mason is a suspect in the slaying.

Fudge says her efforts to vouch for Lance Mason were based on “the person I knew for almost 30 years.” She called the stabbing a “horrific crime.”

Fudge is considering a run for speaker of the House.