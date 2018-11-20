Democrats flip Utah House seat as McAdams tops Rep. Mia Love

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democrat Ben McAdams has flipped a U.S. House seat in deep-red Utah, defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love by less than 700 votes in a race that took two weeks to settle.

Final results posted Tuesday showed McAdams defeated Love by a margin barely over what would have been needed to require a recount.

The back and forth race had been too close to call for The Associated Press until the final votes were tallied. State election officials will certify the results next Monday.

McAdams adds to the Democratic majority in a year when they’ve flipped more than three dozen Republican-held seats across the country.

He declared victory Monday night after a release of ballots gave him a margin his campaign believed was insurmountable.