BIG 3: Rain in CA, Dow Slides & Gas Under $2!

1. The area of Northern California devastated by the deadly Camp Fire will likely see rain by today.

Rain in wildfire-scarred California will end the fire threat. Now residents are preparing for flooding and mudslides. https://t.co/O6CNa1V2gd pic.twitter.com/uz4xtg6PqO — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2018

2. All of the gains the Dow Jones Industrial Average made in 2018 are being erased.

The Dow Jones plunged nearly 500 points in early trade Tuesday, dragged down by disappointing Target news and a continuing slump in tech companies. https://t.co/6SWMwEcT56 — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2018

3. There’s good news if you’re heading home for the Thanksgiving holiday. It’ll cost you less to fill the tank to get there.

Some gas stations in Missouri were charging less than $2 per gallon as of Wednesday, according to GasBuddy. Was your station one of them?https://t.co/teufXNH2t5 — News-Leader (@springfieldNL) November 15, 2018