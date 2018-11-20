Open
Close
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Rain in CA, Dow Slides & Gas Under $2!

BIG 3: Rain in CA, Dow Slides & Gas Under $2!

1. The area of Northern California devastated by the deadly Camp Fire will likely see rain by today.

2. All of the gains the Dow Jones Industrial Average made in 2018 are being erased.

3. There’s good news if you’re heading home for the Thanksgiving holiday. It’ll cost you less to fill the tank to get there.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC