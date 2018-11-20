Tuesday, November 20, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EST
2018-11-20
A demand for a ring, an eruption of gunfire and 4 dead
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
US senator says no ill will, intent behind ‘hanging’ remark
‘We need hundreds’: Fire victims’ families urged to give DNA
2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at mansion
Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce
Mistrial declared in case of slain NYC runner Karina Vetrano
El Chapo trial witness: Ex-Mexico security chief was bribed
Woman claims Avenatti dragged her by arm across floor
Green Tuesday: Crowds line up at 1st East Coast pot shops