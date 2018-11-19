Saudi king’s speech makes no mention of slain journalist

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has given his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, expressing support for his son, the crown prince, and making no mention of the accusations that the prince ordered the killing.

Monday’s speech highlighted the kingdom’s priorities for the coming year, focusing on issues such as the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran and job creation for Saudis. It did not mention Khashoggi.

The king made no reference to the firestorm around Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying only that he has directed him to put additional focus on developing the capabilities of Saudi youth.

The CIA has concluded Prince Mohammed ordered Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 killing, which Saudi Arabia vehemently denies.