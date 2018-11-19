Open
Close
Monday, November 19, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Reports say Nissan’s Ghosn questioned over financial reports

Reports say Nissan’s Ghosn questioned over financial reports

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media say Carlos Ghosn, Nissan Motor Co. chairman, is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion he falsified his financial reports.

Nissan said Monday it was looking into the reports, while prosecutors declined comment.

The Asahi newspaper said Ghosn submitted voluntarily to questioning about suspected violations of financial and exchange regulations. The national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo carried similar reports.

Asahi said Ghosn is suspected of failing to report hundreds of millions of yen (millions of dollars) in income.

Nissan, based in Yokohama, Japan, said it was checking into the reports.

Brazilian-born Ghosn, sent in by alliance partner Renault SA of France, has led a dramatic turnaround at Nissan over the last two decades, rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC