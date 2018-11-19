Rams honor firefighters, police for recent heroic actions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams honored those impacted the past two weeks by the shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar and wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties before Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The California Lutheran University Choir, who had a former member as one of the 12 killed in the Nov, 7 shooting at a country music bar, sang the National Anthem. Firefighters who have battled the Southern California wildfires the past two weeks received tickets to the game.

The fire erupted Nov. 8 and powerful Santa Ana winds pushed it through suburbs and wilderness parkland in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, forcing thousands of people to flee.

Karen and Jordan Helus, the wife of fallen Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Ron Hellus, lit the LA Coliseum torch prior to kickoff.

