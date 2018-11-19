Open
Close
Monday, November 19, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Macedonia formally demands return of fugitive ex-premier

Macedonia formally demands return of fugitive ex-premier

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungary’s ambassador to formally demand that the government in Budapest reject an asylum application by fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The 48-year-old politician fled Macedonia and traveled to the Hungarian capital last week after police tried to arrest him to serve a two-year prison sentence for corruption. Gruevski is a close political ally of right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but the Hungarian government says it didn’t assist in his trip.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the Hungarian government had been urged to “act in the spirit of good bilateral relations and European values” to ensure the return of Gruevski.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC