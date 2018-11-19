Germany, France propose euro budget to bolster currency zone

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A top eurozone finance official says the 19 countries that use the euro will push ahead with discussions on a eurozone budget proposed by France and Germany to make the currency union more resistant to crises.

Mario Centeno, president of the eurozone finance ministers’ group, said that ministers had a “very good discussion” of the proposal at their meeting Monday in Brussels and that “the topic will remain on our agenda.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that “everyone is aware of the necessity of reinforcing the eurozone.”

A separate budget could help countries in difficulty stabilize their economies. Le Maire said that even though discussions were of small amounts, of 20-25 billion euros ($23-29 billion), “you need a starting point and a framework.”