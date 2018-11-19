Calgary City Council shuts door on 2026 Winter Olympic bid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary’s bid to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics is over.

The City Council voted Monday to end the bid following last week’s nonbinding vote in which 56 percent of those who went to the polls voted against the games.

Stockholm and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are still in the running for 2026.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics. The venues from those games remain in use three decades later and were the foundation of plans for another games.

But a cost-sharing agreement among the federal, provincial and municipal governments wasn’t completed until Oct. 31 — less than two weeks before the vote at the polls.