Monday, November 19, 2018
BIG 3: Fires Rage in CA, El Chapo Trial & Powder Blue is BACK

BIG 3: Fires Rage in CA, El Chapo Trial & Powder Blue is BACK

1. Cal Fire officials say the massive Camp Fire in Northern California will likely not reach full containment until at least November 30th.

2. A former cartel captain will take the witness stand once again today in el Chapo’s drug conspiracy trial in Brooklyn.

3. The Cardinals BIG announcement today wasn’t Bryce Harper…no, it was The return of the powder blue cardinals jersey!

