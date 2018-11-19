6 Romanian ministers fired as party leader seeks more power

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party fired six ministers on Monday as the beleaguered party chairman sought to tighten his grip on the government.

Social Democrat chairman Liviu Dragnea has come under fire for his management style and corruption convictions, but has vowed to continue as party leader even though he can’t be prime minister because of a conviction in 2016 for vote-rigging.

During a meeting, the party voted to fire the transport, economy, labor, culture, development, sports and communication ministers. Dragnea ally Lia Olguta Vasilescu switched from the labor to the transport ministry, while the others lost their ministerial posts. The defense minister resigned earlier Monday.

Dragnea effectively runs the government, and Premier Viorica Dancila has little executive power.

Separately, he was handed a 3½-year sentence in June for abuse of power in office, which he has appealed.

Earlier, Defense Minister Mihai Fifor and Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea resigned their positions to avoid being fired. Fifor said he would dedicate himself to helping the party win the 2020 parliamentary election.

Firea, who has accused Dragnea of running the party in an underhand and arbitrary manner, resigned as acting leader of the party’s Bucharest branch following reports that the party was poised to remove her.