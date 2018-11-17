Open
Close
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Georgia derailment leads to town’s evacuation

Georgia derailment leads to town’s evacuation

BYROMVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small Georgia town has been evacuated after a derailment of multiple railroad cars.

CSX Railroad said the cars derailed around 7 a.m. Saturday in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

The exact number of cars involved is unclear. CSX says “several” cars derailed. The town’s fire chief, Brett Walls, tells WMAZ-TV that between 15 and 30 cars fell from a bridge onto Georgia Highway 90. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement that some cars contained pressurized propane, requiring evacuation within a half-mile of the accident.

Walls says that would cover “practically the whole town,” which has a population of about 500.

There have been no reports of injuries.

CSX says the train had two locomotives, 72 loaded cars and 69 empty cars.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC