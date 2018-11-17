Clothing retailer J.Crew’s chief executive stepping down

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executive of J.Crew Group Inc. is stepping down.

The clothing retailer says in an announcement that the departure of James Brett, a retail veteran who took the top job in 2017, was by mutual agreement between Brett and the company’s board of directors.

In a statement, Brett says that despite a recent brand relaunch which was showing positive results, he and the company’s board were “unable to bridge our beliefs on how to continue to evolve all aspects the company.”

The company said Brett’s responsibilities will be assumed by four senior J.Crew executives, including Michael Nicholson, the company’s president and chief operating officer.