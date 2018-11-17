Sunday, November 18, 2018
AP Top International News at 1:19 a.m. EST
2018-11-17
Pacific Rim summit highlights strained China-US relations
Trump says report on Khashoggi’s death coming in 2 days
1 dead, scores injured in fuel tax protests around France
UK leader fights back against critics amid Brexit upheaval
UN envoy: Warring parties in Yemen agree to meet in Sweden
Trump: Sending cleric to Turkey ‘not under consideration’
Afghan official: Taliban target police checkpoint, killing 5
C. African Republic militia leader turned over to tribunal
Azerbaijan opposition leaders arrested in capital
Argentina minister says country without means to rescue sub