AP source: Kansas, Miles working on deal to coach Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Les Miles could be back in the Big 12 soon.

The former Oklahoma State coach, who led LSU to the 2007 national championship before getting fired four games into the 2016 season, is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not complete. There are numerous details to work out, though those are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Miles would take over for David Beaty, who was fired two weeks ago. Beaty agreed to finish out his fourth season, and is 6-30 heading into Saturday night’s game at sixth-ranked Oklahoma.

Miles has long been considered the front-runner for the job because of his close relationship with new Kansas athletic director Jeff Long. The two worked together at Michigan and stayed in touch over the years.

Sports Illustrated first reported Friday that Long and Miles were in negotiations.

