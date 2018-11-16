Roadside bomb in Pakistan’s Karachi city kills 2, wounds 5

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a roadside bomb in the southern port city of Karachi has killed at least two people and wounded five others.

Senior police official Ameer Sheikh says Friday’s blast took place in city’s congested Quaidabad area.

He said some vendors at a makeshift market were selling fruit and other items of daily use when the bomb went off nearby.

Dozens of people were present there at the time.

Sheikh says the dead and wounded have been transported to a hospital and officers were still investigating.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any group.

Karachi is the capital of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province where outlawed Islamic militant groups maintain a presence.