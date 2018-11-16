Ready to fight? 2020 Democrats frame the race on their terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democrats have yet to say whether they plan to seek their party’s nomination for the presidency in 2020, but in speeches across the country, they seem to be testing out messages that could provide the rationale for their eventual campaigns.

Speaking this week at an event for the National Action Network, California Sen. Kamala Harris framed the terms of the fights that she and members of the party will see in the weeks and months ahead.

Harris’ speech was not explicitly political in nature and she has yet to say whether she will run for president. But her message and similar speeches by other Democrats weighing runs seem to suggest how the candidates could position themselves as best to take on President Donald Trump.