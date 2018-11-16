Modster has 3 TD catches, No. 23 Broncos top N. Mexico 45-14

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sean Modster caught a career-best three touchdowns passes to lead No. 23 Boise State to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) took advantage of three turnovers by the Lobos (3-8, 1-6) that they turned into 24 points.

Modster finished with a career-high nine catches for 129 yards. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was an efficient 17 for 27 for 222 yards and the three scores, while running back Alexander Mattison added 145 yards and a touchdown.

Boise State limited the Lobos to 262 total yards.

The Broncos took control of the game quickly, going 65 yards in 2:22, with Rypien hitting Modster from 15 yards out. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was up to 14-0, and Boise State led 24-7 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Broncos’ sixth straight win keeps them on track for a shot at the conference’s Mountain Division championship and a berth in the Mountain West title game on Dec. 1.

With a sixth consecutive loss, New Mexico will miss a bowl for a second straight season after two consecutive bowl appearances. All that’s left for the Lobos is to try and avoid a second straight, season-ending seven-game losing streak after starting both seasons 3-2.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The win leaves Boise State well-positioned to continue its climb in poll, especially after No. 22 Boston College and No. 20 Kentucky took big falls last week.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Next plays No. 14 Utah (which faces Colorado State on Saturday) on Nov. 24. The winner of that game will advance to the conference championship against either Fresno State or San Diego State.

New Mexico: Finishes its season at home against Wyoming on Nov. 24. The Cowboys enter its Nov. 17 home game against Air Force having won two straight games.

