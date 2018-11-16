GOP prepares to subpoena Comey, Lynch before losing power

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans who have spent the last two years arguing that there was bias in President Barack Obama’s Justice Department are preparing to subpoena two key witnesses in the final weeks of their majority — former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

House Judiciary Chairman Robert Goodlatte has notified colleagues that he will subpoena Comey for a closed-door deposition Nov. 29 and Lynch for Dec. 5, according to a person familiar with the subpoenas. The person declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The subpoenas are part of a Republican investigation into decisions made by the department during the 2016 election.

It’s unclear if they will appear. Comey said in the past that he wanted to testify at an open hearing.