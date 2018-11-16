BIG 3: 630 in CA Missing, New Stadium in STL & Thanksgiving Costs Down

1. Officials battling the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California say over 630 people are missing.



2. St. Louis Aldermen are set to consider tax incentives on a proposed Major League Soccer Stadium downtown.

3. The American Farm Bureau Federation has conducted its 33rd annual survey of classic items comprising of the Thanksgiving Day dinner spread. Results found the average cost of this year’s feast for ten is 48-dollars-90-cents, or less than five-dollars per person.

