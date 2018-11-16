APNewsBreak: Obama’s memoir sells more than 700,000 copies

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is already well on its way to selling a million copies.

Crown Publishing tells The Associated Press on Friday that the former first lady’s memoir had sold more than 725,000 copies after its first day of publication. “Becoming” was released on Tuesday, the same day Mrs. Obama launched a national book tour. The sales total includes hardcover, audio and e-book editions for the United States and Canada.

Crown also announced that it had raised the book’s print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million.