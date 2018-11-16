Saturday, November 17, 2018
AP Top Political News at 2:05 a.m. EST
2018-11-16
Democrats gear up for more digital spending in 2020
US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing
China, US trade barbs in speeches at Pacific summit
The Latest: Pence meets Taiwan’s delegation at APEC summit
Trump: EPA’s acting chief will be named to post permanently
Florida starts painstaking hand recount in US Senate race
Pelosi claims she has votes, but race for speaker goes on
Lawyer for WikiLeaks’ Assange says he would fight charges
Trump says he answered Mueller questions ‘very easily’
DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules