Friday, November 16, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:07 a.m. EST
2018-11-16
US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing
China, US trade barbs in speeches at Pacific summit
Allies rally to UK’s May amid leadership woes over Brexit
The Latest: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing
UN envoy: Warring parties in Yemen agree to meet in Sweden
Iraq resumes Kirkuk oil exports after yearlong pause
Social media eases worries for migrants, families back home
Migrants won’t see armed US soldiers on border
Argentina: Submarine missing a year found deep in Atlantic
WikiLeaks’ Assange faces charges; lawyer says he’d fight