China woos Pacific islands with loans, showcase projects

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — As leaders land in Papua New Guinea for a Pacific Rim summit, the welcome mat is especially big for China’s president.

A huge sign in the capital welcomes Xi Jinping, and his hotel is decked out with red Chinese lanterns. China’s footprint is everywhere, from a showpiece boulevard and convention center built with Chinese help to bus stop shelters that sport “China Aid” plaques.

Xi’s message for the South Pacific’s fragile island states, long both propped up and pushed around by Australia is that they have a choice of benefactors. Leaders of many island states are meeting with Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, even though they aren’t members. The APEC meeting, meanwhile, is Xi’s to dominate, in the absence of President Donald Trump and other prominent leaders.